SC issues notice on Mukhtar Ansari’s plea against conviction under Gangster Act

New Delhi, Oct 13 The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea filed by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari against his conviction in a 23-year-old case lodged under the Gangster Act.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela Trivedi issued notice on the special leave petition filed by Ansari challenging a decision of the Allahabad High Court sentencing him to five-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs.50,000.

"Issue notice. Mr. Shaurya Sahay, learned Advocate-on-Record for the State of Uttar Pradesh accepts notice on behalf of the State. Hence, formal service of notice on the State is dispensed," ordered the bench, while listing the matter after four weeks.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, instructed by advocates Nizam Pasha and Lzafeer Ahmad B.F. appeared on behalf of Ansari.

In September last year, a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Lucknow bench of the High Court had convicted Ansari under Gangsters Act saying that acquittal or conviction is immaterial for invoking the provisions of the Act against a person, who is otherwise a member of the gang and allegedly commits specified offences.

In December 2020, a Special Judge of MP/MLA court had acquitted Ansari in the same case after noting that he was acquitted in all the offences which were mentioned in the gang-chart.

The matter is likely to be taken up by the apex court for hearing on November 20.

