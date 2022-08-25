SC panel: 5 out of 29 mobiles examined infected with malware, no conclusive proof of Pegasus

New Delhi, Aug 25 The Pegasus panel in its report submitted in the Supreme Court said the presence of controversial Israeli spyware Pegasus was not conclusively established in 29 mobile phones examined, and also the Government of India did not cooperate in the probe.

The top court-appointed panel said five out of 29 mobile phones were possibly infected with some malware, but that does not mean it was Pegasus.

The panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge R.V. Raveendran had submitted its report in the apex court last month. The panel said the government did not fully cooperate while examining the phone for the malware.

The report consisted of three parts: report of the technical committee, digital images of phones examined for infection due to spyware, and the report of overseeing judge Justice Raveendran.

The report suggested that a country's cyber security needs to be enhanced, and while protecting privacy of the citizens it is necessary to ensure that no unauthorised surveillance is allowed.

The report pointed out that there are certain malwares which could be misused, they cause concerns to the security, and also violate the privacy of citizens.

The panel suggested that some mechanism should be put in place to check illegal surveillance, and the private firms involved in surveillance should be prosecuted.

The top court pointed out that details of the report may not be made public.

