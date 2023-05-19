SC refuses to stay Calcutta HC's order transferring probe into Ram Navami Violence to NIA

New Delhi [India], May 19 : The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Calcutta High Court decision directing to conduct an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incidents of violence that occurred in West Bengal during Ram Navami processions.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that they are not staying the Calcutta High Court order and listed the matter after summer vacations.

The court was hearing a West Bengal government plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order directing a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the incidents of violence that took place in the state during the Ram Navami celebration.

Violence has broken out in Howrah and Dalkhola districts and other parts of West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations.

Calcutta HC in April transferred the probe into the matter to NIA.

Calcutta High Court has passed this order while hearing a petition filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

