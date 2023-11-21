SC reprimands Patanjali over misleading advertisment against modern medicines

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled Baba Ramdev's led Ayurvedic products for deriding doctors and modern medicine when speaking in favour of Patanjali. The court has asked the company not to make any misleading advertisments or false claims according to Live Law. The top court has also warned Patanjali that hefty penalties will be imposed on the company. Patanjali has been mired in controversies for a very long time. In May, the company was served a legal notice by lawyer Shasha Jain for allegedly using a non-vegetarian ingredient in one of its product which has a green label. The brand has been accused of using Samudra Fen (Cuttlefish) in Divya Dant Manjan, a dental care product, by the lawyer.

She took to Twitter on May 15 and wrote, "Issued legal notice to Patanjali, seeking clarifications on the deceptive use of Samudra phen (cuttlefish) in its product Divya Dant Manjan, while labeling it as green. This infringes upon our consumer rights & is deeply offensive to our community and other vegetarian communities."The lawyer also shared a photo allegedly showing list of ingredients mentioned on the product.Along with Patanjali, the notice dated May 11 has also been served to Acharya Balkrishna and Swami Ramdev. In the notice, the lawyer has said, “Some of my family members, relatives, colleagues and friends use your Divya Dant Manjan and their religious sentiments were hurt when they learned about the product's deceptive use of Samundra Fen.” “Your company is expected to maintain high standards of ethics and transparency and the use of green mark for product containing Samundra Fen which is a fish goes against these standards,” it further reads.



