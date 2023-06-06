SC to hear tomorrow Delhi Govt plea challenging HC order relating to bike services by ride-sharing platforms

New Delhi [India], June 6 : The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday Delhi Government's plea challenging the Delhi High Court interim's order staying the Delhi Transport Department's notification to stop plying bike taxi services through ride-sharing platforms in the national capital.

The matter will be heard by the vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal.

On Monday, Delhi Government's counsel, senior advocate Manish Vashisht and lawyer Jyoti Mendiratta sought an urgent listing. The court said that it will hear the plea on Wednesday.

Delhi Government has challenged the decision dated May 26 of the Delhi High Court permitting the respondents to continue the commercial operations in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and act as aggregators of non-transport two-wheelers plying in the city admittedly without any licence.

Delhi government has sought urgency saying that in view of the impugned interim order of the High Court, the Respondents Uber and Rapido are continuing the use of non-transport vehicles including two-wheelers for the purpose of aggregation and ride pooling which is impermissible under the Motor Vehicles Act read with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 without obtaining valid permits.

The government has said that the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme, 2023 has already been prepared by the petitioner State and the same is now pending the approval of the Competent Authority.

"The respondents are required to get themselves registered and apply for permits after complying with the conditions laid down therein upon its notification and only thereafter, the Respondents can be allowed to continue their business operations in accordance with law", the state government said.

"Plying the bike taxis by the respondents cannot, amongst other reasons, be permitted without complying with conditions like police verification, obligations of installing GPS devices, panic buttons etc., to ensure road safety and the safety of the passengers," the state government said.

