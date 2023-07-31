“Scenes were so well written that any actor would be tempted to attempt them” says Gyanendra Tripathi while talking about his latest series Half CA

Amazon miniTVs young adult drama, Half CA captures the joys, sorrows and struggles of CA aspirants, focusing on their dreams and ambitions in a unique and masterfully crafted story. The emotionally gripping series takes the viewers on a riveting journey of Archie and Niraj, who teach us the art of perseverance. Gyanendra Tripathi, is seen essaying the character of Niraj Grover aka Half CA, alongside his co-stars Ahsaas Channa, Rohit Tiwari, Niraj Sood, Manu Bisht, Prit Kamani, and Rohan Joshi. While talking about what made him say yes to Half CA, Gyanendra Tripathi reveals he fell in love with the audition scenes and Director Pratish’s creative approach and vision. “I loved the audition scenes that were sent to me. Scenes were so well written that any actor would be tempted to attempt them. Few apprehensions that I had got cleared in the very first meeting with Pratish, I absolutely fell in love with his approach and vision as a director”, he said.

The actor further mentioned about his journey with TVF and Amazon miniTV and said, “Like any other actor in Mumbai I too have been a huge fan of TVF's work. I remember auditioning for Aspirants and feel a little disappointed when I didn't get the part. So this time when this opportunity came my way I wanted to give my 100%. What I loved about the work culture in TVF is that they don’t just say we are a team and everyone is important, they actually implement it. Amazon miniTV has been absolutely exceptional in mounting and promoting the show. Overall it's been an extremely satisfying journey so far.” Along with Gyanendra Tripathi, Ahasaas Channa, Rohit Tiwari, Niraj Sood, Manu Bisht, Prit Kamani, and Rohan Joshi play pivotal roles in Half CA.