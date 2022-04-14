School teacher, student found COVID positive in Delhi, classmates sent home

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is tracking the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and assured there is nothing to worry about it now.

"We are tracking the rising cases of COVID in Delhi. People are not getting admitted to the hospital and there is nothing to worry about right now. If need be, we will definitely bring guidelines for schools," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor