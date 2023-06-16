Science should be used for welfare of society: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that Science should be used in a disciplined way for the welfare of society.

CM Chouhan made the remark while interacting with representatives of the scientific community of G-20 member countries, invited states and international organisations at the Science-20 Conference-on "Connecting Science to Society and Culture" under G-20 at Hotel Taj in Bhopal.

"Science, technology, society and culture have been in the thinking of the people of India for the last thousands of years. India is providing a new direction for the welfare of the world. The whole world is one family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about One Earth, One Family and One Future, which is the ancient idea of India. Every child in India says 'Victory to religion, destruction of unrighteousness, harmony among living beings and welfare of the world'," CM Chouhan said.

He added that nature should not be exploited, it should be harnessed in the right direction for human welfare. Worship nature. Technology is not meant to become arbitrary. There should be no indiscriminate felling of trees and wasteful exploitation of other natural resources.

"Science technology has great importance in our life. It should be used for good governance. Science should be used in a disciplined way for the welfare of the society. It is the duty of scientists to use science not for destruction but for creativity. Make better use of technology to solve people's problems, their welfare and to make the earth livable for the generations to come. Technology should be used only for the betterment of the world," the chief minister added.

It is better to use technology to harmonise both physical and moral. Science should be used for the betterment and improvement of the standard of living of the people. We have to ensure the measures to maintain the environmental balance and prevent the spread of pollution. Attention will also have to be paid to the fact that the species of trees, plants, insects and animals do not go extinct. Contribute to the welfare of all by following the principle of live and let live, he further said.

The CM also said, "There should be no uncontrolled use of science. We are all one, one consciousness. Always stand by each other by maintaining love, affection, peace and intimacy."

CM Chouhan welcomed the delegates who came to the conference by presenting them with stoles on the occasion.

Former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, Government of India and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Rajagopal Chidambaram, representative of Indonesia Prof Ahmed Najib Burhani, representative of Brazil Prof Ruben Olivan, Vice President of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Prof Sachin Chaturvedi, Dr Alok Srivastava, Ajay Prakash Sahni and other scientific representatives were present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor