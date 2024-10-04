SCO Summit 2024 in Pakistan: EAM S Jaishankar to Lead Indian Delegation in Islamabad on October 15 and 16

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will lead an Indian delegation to Pakistan later this month to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on October 15 and 15, said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday. This would be EAM’s first visit to Pakistan as foreign minister of India.

“EAM is leading a delegation. What will be his plans like closer to the meeting? We will share,” said the MEA when one journalist asked about a bilateral meeting with Pakistan. Earlier, Pakistan had officially extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the SCO meeting in Islamabad this October, according to a statement from the foreign office spokesperson.

#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "EAM Jaishankar will lead a delegation to Pakistan for the SCO summit which will be held in Islamabad on 15th and 16th October..." pic.twitter.com/HP7cSzH6AI — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024

The Asian country currently chairs the SCO summit 2024. In October, the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) will host the two-day SCO Heads of Government Meeting.

PM Modi has been a regular at the heads of the state summit, although he skipped the dame in Kazakhstan this year apparently because it clashed with the Parliament session in early July. SCO is one of the few multilateral forums where India and Pakistan have managed to work together despite the hostilities.