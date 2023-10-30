Scrutiny of cops in UP to weed out the 'unfit'

Lucknow, Oct 30 The Uttar Pradesh police officials will now review the performance of senior policemen to weed out the unfit.

Heads of various units and district police chiefs have been instructed to carry out thorough screening of the police personnel who have attained the age of 50 on March 31 and shortlist names of those who are deemed unfit.

This is being done to improve the efficiency of the state machinery.

The Yogi Adityanath government had initiated a thorough annual screening process for the government employees who are over 50 years of age.

Additional Director General (establishment) Sanjay Singhal has sought a detailed report from unit heads and district police chiefs latest by November 30, after which a compiled list will be forwarded to the home department for further action.

After scrutinising the service records and remarks of the supervisory officials, the police headquarters will recommend the names of men in khaki who need to be retired from the services on an immediate basis.

The establishment department conducts the exercise every year and goes through the annual confidential reports of the policemen while seeking feedback on their day-to-day working and long-term conduct.

The police force in UP, including PAC personnel, has a strength of about 3.5 lakh. The screening process will have to be followed for group C and D category personnel under which constables, head constables, sub-inspectors and inspectors and followers (support staff which works as cooks, peons, barbers and other roles) over the age of 50 would be evaluated.

