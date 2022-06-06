SDGs will succeed because India will succeed: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday emphasised on Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) and said SDGs will succeed because India will succeed.

Puri launched a teaching program and a half-day workshop for capacity building among climate leaders in Indian cities.

Puri, launching the learning program and a half-day workshop to build capacities among climate leaders in Indian cities, said, "It is most appropriate and fitting that we are launching the (LCCM) program today immediately after the celebration of World Environment Day yesterday. This program is another initiative in a long line of government interventions to not only combat climate change but also to build a new path of sustainable development that fulfils our economic conditions."

"I was India's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) and stated that SDGs will succeed because India will succeed," he added.

In conjunction with the World Environment Day observed on June 5, the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) and World Resources Institute (WRI) India jointly announced 'Leaders in Climate Change Management (LCCM), an exercise-based education.

The program aims to build capacity among urban professionals to lead climate action across all regions and geographies in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor