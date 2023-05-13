Second National Lok Adalat in Tripura was very effective, third to be held in September: State Legal Services Authority

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 13 : The Member Secretary of State Legal Services Authority, DM Jamatia on Saturday said that the second National Lok Adalat held in Tripura's Agartala was very effective and the third session will be held in September 2023.

"This is the second national Lok Adalat orgsed by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). Tripura State Legal Services Authority conducted National Lok Adalat & constituted 66 benches or courts in the state across 8 districts", Member Secretary of State Legal Services Authority, DM Jamatia said.

Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh said, "The 2nd National Lok Adalat held in Agartala, Tripura was very effective & fruitful as per the state of the number of pending and disposed of cases."

High Court Chief Justice further said, "From West Tripura district, the amount settled is about Rs 54,84,550 from all types of cases and for pending cases the amount is Rs 53,76,099. For the west Tripura district, for all types of cases, 331 cases were taken up out of which 63 cases were disposed of and out of a total of 291 pending cases 20 cases were disposed of."

"Lok Adalat or alternative Dispute Resolution is very successful in today's time & a very popular method of solving cases beyond the regular courts. Lok Adalat the cases are solved with the consent of the parties and parties don't need to follow the regular procedure of courts", Amarjit Dey, District Secretary, District Legal Services Authority said.

He further said that if the parties are satisfied they don't move the higher courts. "Last 2 years the settlement of the cases were very successful & settled well", he said.

While Member Secretary DM Jamatia said, "Total 11,346 cases were taken up. Out of that 5070 pre-litigated cases and 6276 pending cases were referred to the Lok Adalat."

He further said that the third Lok Adalat will be orgsed on September 9, 2023, & the fourth National Lok Adalat will be on December 9, 2023.

"Today's report so far received from the six districts & out of the 5970 pre-litigated cases, 456 cases were disposed of, and the compensation settlement arrived at 1,37,6521 was the total amount awarded to the party. Pending cases taken were 6276 and cases disposed of were 471 and the amount of compensation settlement was Rs 90,11,950", he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor