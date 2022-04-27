Second shift cancelled for BSE Class 10th Odisha Exams 2022

Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha has canceled the second shift of the upcoming BSE Odisha Class 10 Matric Examinations 2022. Amid the heat waves conditions, the board has announced that there would be no afternoon shift in exams.

The afternoon shift will now conduct in the morning. The orders are applicable for the BSE Odisha Madhyama exams and BSE Odisha Open School examinations. Earlier last week, the Odisha Government shut down the schools and colleges due to hot weather conditions and will stay close till April 30.

While the Class 10th exam will start on April 29, 2022, and end on May 7, 2022. It is expected that a similar mandate will be taken place in the HSC examination but the board has not issued any notice regarding this yet.