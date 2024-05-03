Section 144 Imposed in Kolkata: Prohibitory Orders Issued Near NSCBI Airport

Bidhannagar Police in Kolkata imposed prohibitory orders in areas near the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) following complaints from pilots of incoming flights. They reported that laser beams emanating from hotels and banquet halls were endangering aircraft during the landing process.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed to prevent the use of sky-pointing laser beams within the free flight zone of the airport till June 29, said the order from the commissioner of Bidhannagar Police. It is necessary to take immediate measures in this regard to prevent danger to human life and safety of aircraft and to contain nuisance in the matter of laser beams in and around the NSCBI airport,” the order further stated.

“These sky-pointing laser beams were being reported from areas such as Narayanpur, Baguihati, Nalban, Nicco Park, Jatragachi and Raigachi among others. They are in the approach of the runways and in the direction of the landing aircraft in the free flight zone around the airport. This was endangering the safety and security of flights,” said a police official. The airport authorities have been receiving complaints from pilots of Kolkata-bound flights on how such beams were posing hazards during landing.