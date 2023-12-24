Section 144 imposed in Lucknow ahead of Christmas, New Year

In view of maintaining peace and law during the upcoming Christmas and New Year, orders under Section 144, effective immediately from December 24, 2023, to January 2, 2024 (10 days), have been issued in the Lucknow district.Gatherings in public places such as malls, bars, restaurants, hotels, and other venues will be restricted. The district administration has also issued guidelines regarding the capacity of these venues, stating that individuals will not be allowed entry beyond the designated limit.

The management or organizers of these hotels, malls, bars, restaurants, or other public spaces are responsible for controlling the volume of loudspeakers to avoid causing any inconvenience to the general public. Any violation of these regulations will be dealt with legally and considered a breach of Section 144 of CrPC. Additionally, bar operators or managers with permanent or temporary licenses must comply with all conditions and operate within the specified time frame.The police also added that operators/managers of the bar who have been issued permanent or temporary licence will follow all its conditions and will not operate the bar for more than the prescribed time limit.