Security scaled up at Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 6 In the wake of the evolving crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh, the security arrangements at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata have been stepped up.

Besides increasing the number of police personnel in front of the Deputy High Commission, deployment has been enhanced on the roads and lanes near it, sources in the police said.

The entire police deployment in front of the office and at the nearby entry points has been brought under the supervision of an officer in the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Normally, around five to six police personnel are deployed in front of the office, but now the cops' strength has been increased to 20.

The enhanced deployment includes women police personnel as well.

The city police are determined to stop any possible incident of protests near the High Commission's office, said a city police official.

The intelligence wing of the city police has also been kept on alert to gather information about possible protests so that additional precautionary measures can be adopted.

Since Monday, the state police have been on high alert to prevent any undesirable incident in the wake of the crisis.

The state police have issued an advisory asking people to refrain from making any controversial social media posts on the matter.

"Given the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, we have noticed a few posts and videos on social media that may create discord and unrest. Please do not pay attention to rumours, do not share provocative videos, do not step into a fake news trap. The state administration is alert. Keep calm and maintain peace," the advisory issued by West Bengal Police read.

On Monday, Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, hours after resigning as Bangladesh's Prime Minister and leaving Dhaka en route to Delhi.

Over 100 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in the clashes that took place between police and the protesters on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor