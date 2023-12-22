Security tightened near Parliament in view of protests against suspension of MPs

On Friday, substantial security measures were implemented near the Parliament and Jantar Mantar due to the ongoing protest by the INDIA bloc against the suspension of MPs, as confirmed by an official source.

Several security personnel have been deployed and barricades were also placed. A senior police officer said that adequate arrangements have been made and security personnel have been deployed for the smooth movement of traffic in the area. Since December 14, a combined total of 146 members have been suspended from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said on Thursday that INDIA bloc leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday against suspension of MPs and nationwide protests will also be held in all district headquarters against the government’s alleged immoral and illegal behaviour.

Following an incident on December 13, where two individuals breached security by jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber and releasing smoke from canisters, the opposition has been causing disruptions in House proceedings. They are demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the security breach.