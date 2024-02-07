Seers threaten to self-immolate if illegal mining not stopped in Raj

Jaipur, Feb 7 Seers in Rajasthan have threatened to self-immolate if the illegal mining in the state is not stopped.

The seers reached a public hearing camp of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and submitted a memorandum to the CM regarding the illegal mining at Kaliya Baba Pahad in the Bhusawar area.

In the memorandum, the seers said that if the illegal mining was not stopped, 11 seers will self-immolate.

Seer Bhagwan Das said that there are many temples on Kailya Baba Pahad, however, the illegal mining on this hillock was posing threat to these temples too.

CM Sharma has assured them of taking the right steps in this regard.

