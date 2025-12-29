Self-reliance in water sector is BJP govt’s top priority: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 29 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that achieving complete self-reliance in the water sector is a top priority of the state government.

He said that with this objective, several important water and irrigation projects have been initiated since the formation of the government to ensure adequate water availability across the state.

He directed officials to expedite work on the Ramjal Setu Link Project and other ongoing projects.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a review meeting of the Water Resources Department at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday. He said the government is working with full commitment to ensure an uninterrupted water supply for the general public and farmers. All irrigation and water development works should be completed in a time-bound manner through continuous monitoring.

Sharma emphasised that water is a fundamental requirement for the overall development of the state.

Keeping this in view, the government has taken several key decisions related to strengthening water sources, enhancing storage capacity, and improving water management systems. He stated that the Ramjal Setu Link Project will play a crucial role in ensuring an uninterrupted water supply to a large population of the state.

Concerned officials were instructed to complete the project in a phased manner as per the approved work plan, with full accountability.

During the meeting, officials from the Water Resources Department informed the Chief Minister that of the three ongoing projects under the scheme, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 9,400 crore, work on the coffer dam and drainage channels of Ramgarh Barrage and Mahlpur Barrage has been completed.

Work is currently underway on the aqueduct over the Chambal River to divert water from the Navnera Barrage to Bisalpur and Isarda dams, as well as on the Mej-Galwa and Galwa-Isarda-Bisalpur feeder systems.

It was further informed that five additional projects under the Ramjal Setu scheme, with an estimated cost of around Rs 14,600 crore, will be initiated soon. These include Bisalpur to Mor Sagar (Ajmer), Isarda to Bandh Baretha (Bharatpur), Isarda to Ramgarh (Jaipur), Khura Chainpura to Jaisamand (Alwar) and Brahmani Barrage.

The Chief Minister also issued necessary directions regarding other ongoing water resource projects. Senior officials from the Water Resources Department and the Chief Minister’s Office were present during the meeting.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor