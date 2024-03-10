Seven IEDs recovered in J&K’s Poonch
Jammu, March 10 Security forces on Sunday recovered seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from J&K’s Poonch district.
Police said that a team of the Rashtriya Rifles and the local police recovered the IEDs and a wireless set from the Dara Sangla area of Surankote tehsil in the district during a search operation.
“All the IEDs have been removed safely out of the area by the security forces,” police said.
Police said the IEDs were found close to a religious shrine and the timely recovery of these explosive devices has averted a major tragedy as the shrine is thronged by local residents.
More details are awaited.
