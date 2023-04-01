Sexual harassment case: SIT moves court for brain mapping of ex-Haryana sports minister

Chandigarh [India], April 1 : The Special Investigation Team, constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Sandeep Singh, the ex-Haryana sports minister, on Saturday submitted an application for brain-mapping of the accused, police said.

The application was submitted by the police to the district court in Chandigarh on Saturday.

"An application for brain mapping of the accused by SIT has been filed by Chandigarh police in the district court. It is under consideration," Ram Gopal (DSP), PRO Chandigarh Police said.

Gopal said that Chandigarh Police had registered a case, and constituted an SIT in this connection.

"It is part of the investigation. I can't say anything on this," Gopal added.

Last year in December, a junior woman athlete coach, alleged that the then sports minister harassed her from February to November last year, through repeated messages on social media, touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages. The minister, however, denied any wrongdoing.

The Khaps of Haryana had been demanding that the BJP-led government in the state sack Singh.

Chandigarh Police registered an FIR against Singh under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the IPC and initiated an investigation.

Amid allegations, Singh on January 1 said that he had handed over the responsibility of the Sports Department to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pending the investigation.

He added that the allegations against him were made to spoil his image.

