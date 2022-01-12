SFI activist murdered inside Kerala college cremated in Kannur

The body of Dheeraj Rajendran, a Students' Federation of India (SFI) activist and seventh-semester engineering student of the Government Engineering College, Idukki who was allegedly murdered by political opponents has been cremated in Taliparamba, in Kannur district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The funeral procession from Idukki had started Tuesday afternoon after a public homage took place in his college and CPI(M) Idukki district committee office.

Thousands of people on the way to Taliparamba were waiting to pay homage to him.

After his parents and relatives completed the final rites at his house, his body was cremated around 2 am on Tuesday night in a land adjacent to his house which was purchased by CPI(M).

Dheeraj Rajendran, a seventh-semester engineering college student was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday in Idukki in a clash related to his college union election. Police have arrested two youth congress workers in connection with his death.

( With inputs from ANI )

