SGPGI Recruitment 2022:Recruitment for a total of 165 various posts in SGPGI

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) has started bumper recruitment for medical and non-medical posts. Through this, various posts like Medical Physician, Medical Social Service Officer and Personal Assistant will be recruited.

Recruitment process is being implemented for a total of 165 vacancies. So there is a golden opportunity for those looking for a government job. Applicants will have to go to the official website of SGPGI and fill up the online application form and submit the application. The application process for these posts has started from 25th January, 2022. According to the notification issued for recruitment for various posts in SGPGI (Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science SPPGI) applications have been planned online. Candidates are given time till February 14, 2022 to fill up the online application form. Interested candidates should check the notification available on the website before submitting the application. Also, make sure that there are no errors in the application. Otherwise the application may be rejected.

Application submission process

1. To apply, first visit the official website of SGPGI at sgpgims.org.in.

2. Click on the Recruitments / Admissions tab available on the homepage of the website

3. Now click on the link Apply Online: Application form submission against advertisement nos

4. Use mobile number or email for registration.

5. Login with the received password

6. Pay the application fee

7. Finally download a copy of the application and keep a printout of it.

Vacancy Details

As per the notification of SGPGI, recruitment has been issued for a total of 165 posts. There will be 3 posts for Medical Physician, 8 posts for Tutor College of Nursing, 3 posts for Technical Officer, 11 posts for Medical Social Service Officer, 6 posts for Assistant Dietitian, 11 posts for Physiotherapist, 14 posts for Pharmacist Grade-3 and 3 posts for Housekeeping. Apart from this, 18 posts will be filled for receptionist, 9 posts for junior engineer civil department and 4 posts for junior engineer electrical. Two posts for Junior Engineer Mechanics and 14 posts for Data Entry Operator Group-C will be filled. Also, 10 posts will be filled for Personal Assistant, 22 posts for Stenographer and 10 posts for Driver. Complete information for the recruitment process has been published on the website.