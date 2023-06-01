Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi court extends Sahil's police custody by 2 days

New Delhi, June 1 Sahil, who brutally killed his girlfriend in the Shahbad Dairy area, was sent to two more days of police remand by Delhi's Rohini court on Thursday.

Sahil was brought before the Rohini court after the expiration of his previous custodial remand. The police informed the court that further interrogation of Sahil was necessary. They stated that they needed his remand to recover the knife used in the crime and his mobile phone.

After considering the police's argument, the court granted their request.

Police also said that the accused was changing his versions of the incident continuously which also needed to be verified.

The deceased girl, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed to death on Sunday evening.

The police arrested the 20-year-old accused from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday.

The accused, Sahil, who is also a resident of JJ Colony, stabbed the girl more than 20 times and also hit her with a boulder.

He worked as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, said a senior police official.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. Around seven to eight bystanders are also present, standing and observing as he stabs her.

The police official said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil but they had an argument on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor