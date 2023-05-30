Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi court sends Sahil to 2-day police custody

New Delhi, May 30 Delhi's Rohini court on Tuesday sent Sahil, who brutally killed his girlfriend in the Shahbad Dairy area, to two-day police remand.

The deceased girl, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed to death on Sunday evening.

The police arrested the 20-year-old accused from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday.

The accused, Sahil, who is also a resident of JJ Colony in the area, reportedly stabbed the girl more than 20 times and also hit her with a boulder.

He worked as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, said a senior police official.

A video of the incident is taking rounds on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl.

Around seven to eight bystanders are present, standing and observing as he stabs her.

The police official said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil but they had an argument on Sunday.

"The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend's son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim's father," the official added.

