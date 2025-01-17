Shaikpet Fire: Blaze Erupts at Dukes Building in Hyderabad (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at the Dukes building in Hyderabad's Shaikpet area on Friday morning, January 17. According to the fire department, the blaze was first reported on the second floor of the commercial building and later spread to the coaching centre.

On the ground floor of the building, a supermarket is located, and fearing the fire spreading to the place, the firefighters took preventive measures. Firefighters from different stations rushed to the spot and engravened in a dousing raging blaze.

Shaikpet Fire

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telanagana | Fire broke out at Dukes building, Shaikpet, Hyderabad, early today. Fire tenders immediately reached the spot and extinguished the fire. pic.twitter.com/kviPrOKvyQ — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

“There was a fire on the second floor of the Dukes building. The fire has been completely put out. Initially, three people were rescued, and no injuries or casualties were reported. Everything is under control now,” Ranga Reddy District Fire Officer Shaik Khaja Karimulla told Deccan Chronicle.