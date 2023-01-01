'Shairon ka shahr': Poets who made Lucknow a hub of Urdu ghazal (IANS Column: Bookends)

Any discussion of Urdu ghazals, between connoisseurs, may bring up rival merits of "Dabistan-e-Dehli" and "Dabistan-e-Lakhnau", or the Delhi and Lucknow schools of poetry, each with an array of accomplished master poets to boast of. But is the classification even valid, and if so, how can we distinguish between them?

The role of both the cities in Urdu literature is beyond dispute, but did they develop a characteristic, exclusive literary style, given their similarities - royal courts

