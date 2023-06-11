Shakti Yojana: Karnataka Women say they could use savings in better ways

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 : After the launch of "Shakti Yojana", a government scheme of free bus travel for women across Karnataka, many women said that they could use the savings arising out of availing of the scheme in better ways.

"Shakti Yojana" was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday. The free travel for women across Karnataka in the ordinary buses of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was part of the Congress manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

"Student bus pass for each semester would cost Rs. 1,500. Now as this is made free for girls, Rs. 3,000 will be saved. I can buy something useful for my family", said Sanjana, a student at Maharani College.

She was happy to travel with the Chief Minister after he launched "Shakti Yojana", one of the 5 guarantee schemes of the Karnataka Government.

She feels that this would ease her parents' financial burden. Her parents are construction labours.

Similarly, Sarala, a domestic help, travels to Hebbal from Ganganagar every day for work. She will save Rs. 20 per day and she feels she can buy something needed for her home. Ganga Gauri, another domestic help, was all smiles when she said, the free travel scheme makes her happy.

Shashikala, studying at Malleshwaram Girls PU College, has lost her father. Her mother is working as a construction worker to make both ends meet. This free travel facility will help them to buy something that supports her education, she feels.

Ambika, who does a small job near Mysore Bank Circle, will be able to save Rs. 40 a day. She feels these savings will help her be a little more generous to spend on groceries, veggies etc.

Nandini, the Conductor of the bus, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah travelled, was proud to have this opportunity to issue the first ticket. Suitable modifications have been made in ETM to facilitate free travel for women and there is no confusion about it, she explained.

The women on the first trip were treated with roses and sweets along with the tickets.

After the grand function on the Grandsteps of Vidhanasoudha, Chief Minister travelled in the BMTC bus to Kempegowda Bus Station, where he launched the "Shakti" scheme for KSRTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC buses.

