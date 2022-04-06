Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi in Delhi for nearly 30 mins

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met PM Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. The two leaders met at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament this afternoon. The highlight of this particular meeting was that it was a one-to-one meeting. No other leaders were present at the meeting. It is learned that the two had a discussion for about 20 to 25 minutes. The timing of the visit is significant given the current political situation in Maharashtra and the ongoing rift between the ruling party and the opposition.

Yesterday, the ED took action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in the state and confiscated his Alibag land and flat in Dadar. After that, the meeting between Pawar and Modi today has sparked various political discussions. Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also met Sharad Pawar. After that, Pawar has met Modi today. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The issues discussed between the two leaders in the meeting is not yet clear.