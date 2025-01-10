Sharad Pawar to take initiative to resolve social conflicts in Marathwada

Mumbai, Jan 9 Amid rising communal conflicts and sensitive social atmosphere in the Marathwada region, especially after the brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Beed district and death of a Dalit youth in Parbhani, the NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that he will take the initiative to restore social and communal harmony there.

Pawar was speaking at the concluding day of the party's conclave organised to review the party's defeat in the recent Assembly election and discuss strategy for its revival, especially ahead of the upcoming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra.

"The social situation in the state is serious. In many districts of Marathwada, the communal conflict has reached its peak and people from one community are not even ready to go to the shops of the other community. This conflict has intensified after the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. We have to change this situation in Marathwada by any means. I will take the initiative to resolve this conflict by visiting villages in many districts of Marathwada, including Beed and Parbhani, bringing together people from both communities and interacting with them," he said.

At the two-day party meeting, Pawar took feedback from the party office-bearers on the reasons for the defeat in the elections.

He also guided the workers on the political and social situation in the state.

Speaking in detail about the present situation in Marathwada after the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Beed district and the death of Dalit youth Somnath Suryavanshi from Parbhani district, Pawar said that there had been social conflict in Marathwada even when Marathwada University was named after B. R. Ambedkar.

"Initially, while taking the decision to rename the university, the government had done it without consulting the leaders or the people there. Due to this, there was a social conflict there. We had to pay a heavy price for that decision in the elections. But later, after getting the opportunity to become the Chief Minister, while taking the decision to rename the university, I personally visited many colleges in Marathwada and discussed with the people there and later took the decision. After that, the social conflict in Marathwada was resolved. Similarly, to reduce the social conflict in Marathwada, we should visit the villages there, bring people together and initiate dialogue between them. We should take the initiative for this," he added.

Pawar asked the party workers not to be disheartened by the defeat in the Assembly elections, instead they should forget it and take the upcoming local and civic body elections seriously.

"In the upcoming elections, 50 per cent reservation will be kept for women considering the party's ticket distribution, of which 50 per cent tickets will be given to women from ordinary families. While the remaining 50 per cent tickets will be given to men. Out of the 50 per cent reservation for men, 60 per cent tickets will be given to youth, and priority will be given to youth from ordinary families," the NCP-SP President said.

Pawar praised the RSS's campaign for the BJP in the Assembly election and admitted that the RSS's share is major in the MahaYuti's victory.

On the other hand, the NCP-SP President said that while the Maha Vikas Aghadi remained inattentive due to the victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the Grand alliance using the general elections as an opportunity worked to change the atmosphere by launching various schemes like Ladki Bahin, loan waiver, electricity bill waiver and establishment of corporations for various communities.

