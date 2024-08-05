Sheikh Hasina Resigns: Security Beefed Up at Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi (Watch Video)

Delhi Police have heightened security measures at the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri and the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday following recent developments in Bangladesh.

#WATCH | Security heightened outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi

The security boost comes after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the announcement of an interim government by Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman. There have been unconfirmed reports suggesting Hasina may be en route to a city in India.

"More barricades have been placed outside the commission, and the number of police personnel deployed there has been increased," a Delhi Police officer said.

Protests, which began over a controversial quota system for government jobs, have turned into widespread unrest. Demonstrations against the quota system, which reserves 30% of jobs for families of veterans from the 1971 liberation war, have led to violent clashes.

The government’s attempts to suppress the protests with force have resulted in nearly 300 deaths and further unrest. At least 11,000 arrests have been made in recent weeks, and schools and universities across the country have been closed. Authorities also imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew in some areas.

Hasina offered to negotiate with student leaders, but her offer was rejected in favor of a demand for her resignation. She has pledged to investigate the deaths and address the violence, stating she is willing to meet with protesters at their convenience.

