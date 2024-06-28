Hemant Soren Granted Bail: Ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Gets Major Relief In Land Scam Case

The Jharkhand high court has granted bail to former chief minister Hemant Soren, in the land scam case. He was arrested earlier this year. More than 25 people, including Soren, IAS officer and former Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan, Bhanu Pratap Prasad and others were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate as part of the investigation into the case.

At the time of his arrest, Soren had strongly denied land grabbing charges against him, saying the money laundering case was foisted against him by the BJP-led central government as part of a political vendetta.He was arrested on January 31 from the Ranchi Raj Bhavan, minutes after he resigned as the Jharkhand Chief Minister. On June 22, the Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 1 crore in cash and 100 live bullet rounds following raids in Ranchi as part of an alleged land grab-linked money laundering investigation against Soren and others