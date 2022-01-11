Shivakumar met children without mask during 'Mekedatu Padayatre': NCPCR urges Karnataka Police to act

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday informed that it has taken suo-moto cognizance of a video wherein Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar met school children during "Mekedatu Padayatre", indulging children into political activity.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote a letter to Praveen Sood, IPS Director-General & Inspector General of Police, requesting to initiate necessary action and inquiry against Shivakumar failing to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with school children during Mekedatu Padayatre.

"The Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of a video uploaded on twitter wherein it can be seen that KPCC President D.K Shivakumar met school children during the event "Mekedatu Padayatre", thereby indulging children into political activity," the letter read.

"In the said video, it can further be seen that the children as well as KPCC President are without masks further failing to follow Covid19 appropriate behaviour."

"In view of the above, the Commission deems it appropriate to take cognizance U/s 13 (1) (j) of CPCR Act, 2005 and observes prima-facie violation of provisions under Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, and Disaster Management Act, 2005. Therefore, it is requested that your good offices may kindly look into the said allegations made in the complaint to ensure the welfare and safety of children and further," read the letter.

Karnataka Congress, on January 9, embarked on a 10-day 'padayatra' (march), demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress party has undertaken "politically motivated" Mekedatu padayatra to fool the people. "But you can't fool the people again and again," he had said.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Earlier too on July 12, 2021, Bommai had said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason the state government will stop the project.

( With inputs from ANI )

