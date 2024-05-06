Shivpal booked for remarks against Mayawati

Budaun (UP), May 6 Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said an FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav for allegedly making derogatory statements against BSP chief Mayawati.

Police said that on the complaint of BSP leader Ram Prakash Tyagi, an FIR was registered against Shivpal Yadav at the Civil Lines Police Station.

He said that Yadav has been booked under sections 504 (intentional insult) and 505 (statements creating public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shivpal Yadav's son Aditya Yadav is the SP candidate from Badaun, where voting will be held on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Tyagi alleged that on May 3 he saw a news clipping in which Yadav used "indecent and objectionable" language against Mayawati.

Tyagi has also urged the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes to take cognizance of the matter.

