Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulates MP Hockey Academy team on clinching HI Women's Junior Academy C'ship title

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday congratulated the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy team for clinching the second Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship after defeating the SAI Academy Kolkata in the finals.

"My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the daughters of #MadhyaPradesh Hockey Academy for winning the title match of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship by defeating #SAI Academy Kolkata in a tough fight! Daughters are the pride of Madhya Pradesh," said the Chief Minister in a tweet.

The final of the second Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship concluded in the most thrilling manner on Saturday here in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy clinched the title with 2-1 in a closely contested encounter against SAI Academy.

Bhumika Sahu (34') and Hritika Singh (43') played extremely well and scored one goal each to help Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy to take the lead in the third quarter of the match. In response, Prini Kandir (54') scored an impressive goal for SAI Academy giving a tough fight in the final.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy's strong defence helped them in maintaining the lead against their rivals and clinching the victory in front of the home crowd.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor