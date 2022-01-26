Shivraj Singh Chouhan unfurls national flag at Republic Day celebrations in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unfurled the national flag at Republic Day celebrations in Indore on Wednesday.

A grand ceremony was held in the city as the country celebrates its 73rd Republic Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government has so far built 28 lakh houses in rural areas and 5 lakh are being built in urban areas.

He also spoke about the benefits being given to farmers under various schemes.

Several Chief Ministers of various states unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day today. These include Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan, Naveen Patnaik from Odisha, Uddhav Thackeray from Maharashtra among others.

Like every year in the national capital Delhi, this year too, a grand Republic Day parade was held at Rajpath.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

