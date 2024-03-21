Shocking! Food Delivery Boy Sexually Harasses Bengaluru Techie At Home

In a shocking incident, a bengaluru woman was harassed by a food delivery person at her home after she offered him water and permitted him to use her washroom. According to a report by The Times Of India, the victim ordered dosa to her home in AECS Layout near Brookefield, Bengaluru. She ordered the South Indian dish from a nearby restaurant which was delivered to her doorstep at 6:45 pm.

As a courtesy, she offered a glass of water to the delivery boy. When he said yes, she went in and gave him a glass of water after which he left. A few seconds later, the boy in his 20s knocked on the door again. When Anita opened, he asked her if he could use her washroom as it was urgent. The techie directed him to the washroom. On coming out of the washroom, he asked her for another glass of water. Anita agreed and asked him to wait near the door. Shockingly, he followed her to the kitchen and muttered something which she didn’t understand. And suddenly, he grabbed her hand. The woman started shouting at him and asked him why he followed her to the kitchen.

As he refused to leave her hand, she grabbed a pan and hit him on his back. The food delivery boy ran away while the woman followed him to the lift. However, he took the stairs and fled. She stated to TOI that the delivery man had a beard and wore a face mask which was pulled down to his chin. He spoke to her in Hindi and broken English. Anita lodged a complaint with HAL police.Following this incident, the residents of our four-storey building banned food delivery executives from entering the premises. Residents have been asked to collect their parcels at the gate.