Shopkeeper stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhajanpura
By ANI | Published: August 19, 2022 04:35 AM 2022-08-19T04:35:12+5:30 2022-08-19T04:45:08+5:30
A 30-year-old shopkeeper was allegedly stabbed to death in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura on Thursday.
The victim, Shehnawaz, used to run a general store in the area.
According to Delhi Police, some people attacked Shehnawaz with a knife on Thursday night. On information, police came to the spot and shifted him to the hospital. Shehnawaz succumbed to the injuries.
Police registered a case. The investigation is underway.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor