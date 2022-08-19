Shopkeeper stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhajanpura

A 30-year-old shopkeeper was allegedly stabbed to death in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura on Thursday.

The victim, Shehnawaz, used to run a general store in the area.

According to Delhi Police, some people attacked Shehnawaz with a knife on Thursday night. On information, police came to the spot and shifted him to the hospital. Shehnawaz succumbed to the injuries.

Police registered a case. The investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor