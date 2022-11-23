Shraddha has left me and is untraceable: How Aaftab Poonawala misled girlfriend's friend on Instagram after killing her

Delhi's most notorious murder in recent times the Shraddha Walkar murder case continues to shock the investigative agencies with some startling revelations. The latest one being Aaftab Poonawala's alleged conversation with Shraddha's friend after killing her. According to a DNA report, to misled and confuse Walkar's friends who wanted to know her whereabouts, Poonawala texted a common friend and asked him to tell Shraddha to call him. When he texted the man on Instagram in September, Shraddha had been dead for months.Poonawala pinged the man on the social media website in September.

"Bro What's up Where ul been need to talk to ul Tell shraddha to call me," Poonawala asked Shraddha Walkar and his friend.Poonawala then asked the man to call him. They talked over the phone for 17 minutes and 33 seconds.He reportedly told the man that Shraddha had left him and gone incommunicado.The common friend has given these details to the Mumbai police.The Delhi police sources have called Poonawala very sharp. They said since his arrest, he has been trying to mislead the police.It has emerged that Shraddha had talked to a friend of hers on Instagram just hours before her death. She had pinged him that she had news to give. The man pinged the woman two hours later but never received a reply. The Delhi Police's investigation into the Shraddha Walkar murder case recently reached Vasai in Maharashtra Palghar district. Vasai is the native place of Shraddha, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in May, who later chopped her body in 35 parts and disposed the parts in the forests of Delhi. Shraddha and Aaftab had stayed in Vasai before moving to Delhi.The family of Aaftab is not in their house in Vasai. The house remains locked and the family remains untraceable.In Vasai, the Delhi Police recorded statements of four persons, which include two persons from whom Shraddha had sought help during her stay there and two of her coworkers. The police is still in search of Shraddha's head which was burned by Aaftb to hide her identity.