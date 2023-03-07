Shraddha murder case: Aaftab committed crime in same manner as he threatened her, Delhi Police tells court

During the hearing on the charges in the Shraddha murder case in the court, Delhi Police on Tuesday argued Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces, committed the offence in the same manner Shraddha had apprehended in her complaint to Maharashtra Police.

The special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad appearing for Delhi Police put his arguments before the Additional Sessions Judge on Tuesday.

He submitted that Shraddha had filed a complaint with Maharashtra's Basai Police alleging that Aaftab had threatened to kill her by strangling her and cutting her body into pieces. He committed the offence in the same manner.

The case come to the light on May 18, 2022 after a period of almost six months, the SPP submitted. Thereafter, an FIR was registered and the accused Aaftab was arrested.

SPP Prasad also apprised the court of the evidence and material in the chargesheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

He said that Shraddha and Aaftab lived together at the three accommodations in Mumbai. Each place has a rent agreement and witness attached to it. It has significant in view of their relationship.

They worked together. Co-workers are witnesses. The relationship was harsh. It was evident from the complaint Shraddha filed with Maharashtra Police. She had alleged that "today he threatened me threatened to kill me by strangulating, may cut me in pieces," the SPP submitted.

Despite differences, they continued to live together and tried to improve their relationship. The psychological counselling was taken by her through a medical service app. They travelled to Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh in order to improve their relationship, SPP submitted.

It shows the mental temperament of Shraddha and Aaftab, the conduct of Aaftab, Delhi Police submitted.

The SPP also submitted that Aaftab's rented house was at a strategic location from where the whole Chhatarpur Pahadi area was visible. They lived in this accommodation together.

Shraddha went to Gurugram and met her friend. She returned on May 18 at 2 pm. An auto driver dropped her off. The entire location was mapped, submitted Delhi Police.

Delhi Police further told the court the disposition of neighbours who had seen them in the heated exchange of words, is also there. On some occasions, Shraddha left the accommodation. The neighbour pulled her up and took her back. Thereafter, everything went silent. Thereafter nobody saw her or spoke to her.

Delhi Police also submitted that the after the murder, immediately there were electronic transactions in the bank accounts of Shraddha and Aaftab. Around 6.40 - 6.42 pm, the entire amount was wiped off from the account of Shraddha and transferred to Aaftab's bank account. He had transferred Rs 54,000.

Delhi Police said the call detail record shows a friend of Shraddha called once which went unanswered. Thereafter Aaftab called back and said that Shraddha was busy. It shows that Shraddha's phone was with him. There was no other call on that phone.

Delhi Police also submitted that Aaftab bought a saw, chopper, trash packs and some other articles on May 18, 2022. On May 19, he bought a double-door refrigerator and paid with his own credit card. He also bought a stand for the refrigerator for Rs 250 from Shraddha's account. It shows he was using the phone of Shraddha.

He also made multiple chats with multiple people on social media to create a facade that Shraddha was alive, Delhi police said.

During the investigation, there was the recovery of bones, jaws and other evidence. The DNA of the bones and jaws matched that of Shraddha's father.

After the crime, Aaftab entered into a new relationship. He gave a ring to his new girlfriend. It was identified by some people. Earlier it was given to Shraddha, said Delhi Police.

The SPP also submitted that there are statements of witnesses and recovery of evidence in this case.

Court after hearing the part arguments on the charge deferred the matter till March 20.

The court also took on record the synopsis filed by the SPP and granted time to legal aid counsel Javed Hussain to file a reply to the synopsis.

Advocate Seema Kushwaha also appeared for the complainant.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor