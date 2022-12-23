Shraddha murder case: Aaftab's judicial custody extended by another 14 days

New Delhi, Dec 23 A court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, by another 14 days.

The court also approved Delhi Police's request to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab in connection with the probe into the murder case.

On December 22, the Delhi Police filed a request at the court seeking permission to record Poonawala's voice since he is accused of killing Shraddha Walkar.

Aaftab's judicial custody was earlier extended also for 14 days on December 9.

On December 22, he also withdrew his bail plea that was applied "erroneously".

On December 17, he had said that he signed the 'vakalatnama' but did not know about filing a bail application.

Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari had said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through e-mail that the bail application was moved by mistake.

However, when the court asked him whether the bail plea should be pending, Poonawala had said: "I would like that the counsel talks to me and then withdraw the bail plea."

He had moved an application to the court seeking bail on December 16.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through a dating app 'Bumble' in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 this year.

On May 18, Aaftab killed Shraddha, and chopped her body into 35 pieces, and dumped them across various places over a period of 18 days.

