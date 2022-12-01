Shraddha Murder case: Delhi police takes accused Aaftab to Hospital for Narco test

Delhi Police on Thursday took the Shradhha Walker murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla to the hospital with tight security for his Narco test.

The Narco test of the Shraddha murder accused is slated to start at 10 am following his medical tests in the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

Aaftab has been taken from Tihar Jail to the hospital under the protection of Delhi Police's 3rd battalion.

A few days ago, some sword-wielding men attempted to attack the police van carrying Aaftab, outside the FSL office when he was being escorted by police after his polygraph tests were done for the day.

Delhi Police is probing the murder case in which Aaftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces in May this year. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

However, the FSL sources on Wednesday said that Aaftab had confessed that he murdered Shraddha and disposed off her body parts in a jungle. He has also confessed to being in a relationship with several girls, it added.

In the developments in the Shraddha murder case, the police wanted to conduct the narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla at the earliest to find out if anything new is brewing in his mind. For this, the police also got the date of the narco test preponed to December 1 from December 5, given by the court earlier.

One of the investigators in the case toldon Wednesday that Aaftab is very clever and can anytime bring a new 'twist' to the case.

He said Aaftab has completely obeyed what the police told him to do. He confessed his crime, co-operated with police, and agreed to the polygraph and narco test. But now the police have started feeling suspicious about his 'good' behaviour.

Initially, Aaftab was trying to misguide the Mumbai Police. But, once the case came under the jurisdiction of Delhi Police, he started confessing the whole crime. So, the police is suspecting this might be a part of his plans.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

