Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aftab used more than 20,000 litres of water to clean blood stains

Aftab Amin Poonawala, the 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar used a lot of water to clean the blood stains from the room leading to a high water bill and the pending bill.Aftab, the live-in-partner of the victim had killed her in May in Delhi and chopped her body parts into 35 pieces, and thrown them in the jungle. According to the fresh details from the neighbours, it is said that Aftab, accused of killing Shraddha used to regularly go and check the building’s water tank.Aftab’s neighbours also informed police that he has an outstanding water bill of Rs 300.

The police are likely to investigate this angle as the Delhi government gives 20,000 litres of water for free. Two neighbours living on the floor above Aftab had informed the police that the water bill of all the floors comes to zero, except for Aftab's, who had an outstanding due of Rs 300, thus rising suspicion.The water bill is also likely to play an important role in the investigation. Today, if the court grants further custody to the police, they are likely to investigate this angle as well, according to the sources.Earlier, Aftab had told police that before the murder there was a fight between the couple over the shifting of household items from Mumbai.Police investigation revealed that the couple had a fight on May 18 during which Aftab killed Shraddha.Delhi Police sources said the May 18 quarrel was not the first time, Aftab and Shraddha were fighting for three years."On May 18, there was a fight between the two regarding bringing household items from Mumbai. They used to fight over who would bear the household expenses and bring items. Aftab got very angry about this. The quarrel started around 8 pm on May 18 when Aftab strangled Shraddha to death. He kept her body in the room overnight and went to buy a knife and refrigerator the next day," sources told ANI.Aftab was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father Vikas Walker.