Shrinking forests, habitats leading to rising man-elephant conflict

Guwahati/Agartala, Dec 26 With the degradation of forests and shrinking of habitats, human-elephant conflicts are rising in the northeastern states, mainly in Assam and Tripura, with 971 people being killed by wild elephants and 926 tuskers dying from diverse causes since 2010 in Assam.

According to the latest census, India is home to 27,312 elephants and of them, Assam is home to 5,719 Asian elephants, the second largest elephant population in India after Karnataka

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor