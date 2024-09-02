SI paper leak: Ex-RPSC member produced in court, sent to police remand till Sep 7

Jaipur, Sep 2 Former Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Ramu Ram Raika was produced in the court on Monday after he was arrested in connection with the Sub-Inspector 2021 Recruitment Examination paper leak case and has also been sent on police remand by the court till September 7.

Raika was questioned for around six hours after being arrested on Sunday night.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) officials of the Rajasthan Police questioned him soon after his arrest to know the names of other people involved in the paper leak case.

Ramu Ram Raika was appointed as an RPSC member on July 4, 2018, under the tenure of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. He worked with the esteemed organisation as its member till July 4, 2022.

Earlier, on Sunday, SOG arrested five trainee Sub-Inspectors (SIs) which also included Ramu Ram Raika's son and daughter.

All these five trainee SIs were produced in court and sent to a six-day police remand.

As of now, 42 trainee SIs have been arrested while more than 30 people have been nabbed who are connected with the paper leak gang.

Those trainee SIs arrested on Sunday included Shobha Raika, Devesh Raika, Manju Devi, Avinash and Vijendra.

Shobha is the daughter and Devesh is the son of Ramu Ram Raika.

Officials said that all the arrested trainee SIs were made to take a retest on Sunday which they flunked.

Raika's son and daughter surprisingly failed to write the name of the Rajasthan Governor when asked to do so. They also failed to detect nouns and adjectives in their test.

Meanwhile, V.K. Singh, Additional Director General, SOG, said: "No one will be spared in the SI paper leak case. We will arrest the last person associated with the case."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor