Siddaramaiah 'misguided' HC regarding MUDA case, says petitioner

Mysuru, Aug 22 Snehamayi Krishna, one of the three petitioners in the MUDA case, on Thursday, alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has 'misguided' the Karnataka High Court in connection with the case.

“Siddaramaiah has concealed the information in his writ petition for seeking relief in the case. Concealing the truth before the court amounts to contempt of the court. All matters will be brought to the notice of the court on August 29, when the High Court takes up Siddaramaiah’s writ petition,” Snehamayi Krishna said.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah knew about his wife Parvathi writing a letter to the MUDA department, adding that the writ petition which comprises 713 pages, including documents.

“The letter written by Siddaramaiah’s wife is presented as page number 531. It contains the first page of the letter. However, the second page of the letter which should have been shown as page number 532 is missing,” Snehamayi Krishna alleged.

He said that the second page of the letter is tampered with whitener while the 532 page contains the proceedings of the MUDA case.

“Because the second page of the letter is tampered with, the second page of the letter is left out and only the first page was submitted to the court.

He added that Siddaramaiah had given information to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in his reply to his showcase notice, adding that Siddaramaiah referred to the letter to the MUDA by his wife Parvathi on page number 30.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah got temporary relief from the High Court after submitting a writ petition seeking a stay and quashing of the Governor’s order to investigate him in the MUDA case.

The court had asked the lower court not to pass any orders till August 29.

