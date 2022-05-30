Sidhu Moose Wala murder: NIA Court nixes plea moved by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The Special NIA court on Monday refused to entertain a plea moved by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in which he had feared a fake encounter by the Punjab Police after his name surfaced in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

Bishnoi is under trial and facing several cases under MCOCA.

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of 420 people including Moose Wala. Bishnoi had taken the responsibility for the same.

Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh of Patiala House Court refused to entertain the plea seeking direction to Tihar jail authorities to give prior information to the court and not to give the custody of Bishnoi to any state police including Punjab.

The plea moved by advocate Vishal Chopra stated that the trial of the applicant under MCOCA would hamper if his custody were granted to other states' police.

Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in the MCOCA case pending before the Special Judge of Patiala House court. He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is being criticized by opposition leaders over the incident, announced a judicial probe under a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to investigate the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Chief Minister said that a judicial commission will probe the murder case.

"CM Bhagwant Mann announces to set up a judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala," Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

Punjab Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor