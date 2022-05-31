Sidhu Moose Wala was set to marry Canadian fiancee in November

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed on Sunday, was to turn 29 years old on June 17 and due to get married in November.The singer was going to tie the knot in April, but after losing the Punjab Assembly elections in March, the wedding was postponed till November this year.According to Moose Wala’s family, the singer was due to get married to Amandeep Kaur from Sangreddy village.

Amandeep Kaur is a Canadian PR and the matchmaking took place two years ago.A few months ago, Moose Wala’s mother, Charan Kaur, had confirmed that the singer would get married after the assembly elections and the wedding preparations had begun. She had then said, “Just a little more time he will not be a bachelor anymore. We are preparing for his wedding, which will take place this year after the elections.”Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and demanded CBI, and NIA probe into his son’s killing. He also demanded an inquiry to be conducted by the sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On the other hand, Bhagwant Mann, who admitted being in shock by Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise, had announced the setting up of a judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana HC to probe the case.