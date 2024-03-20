Sidhu Moose Wala's Father Alleges Harassment by Bhagwant Mann-Led Punjab Government After Welcoming Second Son

Balkaur Singh, the father of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has leveled allegations against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, accusing them of harassment following the birth of his second son.

Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur celebrated the arrival of a baby boy on March 17, almost two years after the tragic loss of their only son, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, renowned as Sidhu Moose Wala. The elderly couple resorted to In vitro fertilisation (IVF) to conceive the baby, a detail not initially disclosed by Balkaur Singh.

In a video message shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on Tuesday, Balkaur Singh made allegations against the Punjab government, claiming that they were interrogating the family regarding the "legality" of the newborn child.

ਅਜਿਹਾ ਕਿਹੜਾ ਡਰ ਜਾਂ ਕਿਹੜੀ ਮਜਬੂਰੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਇੱਕ ਨਵ-ਜਨਮੇਂ ਬੱਚੇ ਦੀ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਘਨ ਪਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ? pic.twitter.com/b2y1kFYchn — Sardar Balkaur Singh Sidhu (@iBalkaurSidhu) March 19, 2024

Due to the blessings of Waheguru, we got our Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala) back, Balkaur Singh said in the video message. However, the government has been harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are questioning me to prove that this child is legal.

I want to request the government, especially Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to allow for all treatments to be over. I belong here and will come to any place you call me (for questioning), Balkaur Singh said.

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically murdered by assailants on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa district at the age of 28. Earlier that year, he had contested the Punjab Assembly elections as a Congress candidate from Mansa but was unsuccessful in securing victory.

