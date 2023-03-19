Sidhu Moosewala's father hits out at AAP govt in Punjab ahead of singer's death anniversary

Mansa (Punjab) [India], March 19 : Ahead of the death anniversary of the slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, his father Balkaur Singh hit out at the AAP-led Punjab government for gagging internet for the masses while gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in jail is using the internet.

"Today, the internet service has been suspended for a common man but gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in jail is using the internet. Police should launch a probe into this," Sidhu Musewala's father said.

Earlier in November 2022, Delhi Police said that Lawrence Bishnoi was using a mobile number which was being used by a member of the terrorist group Indian Mujahideen. The calls made by Bishnoi and his gang members were intercepted.

Speaking at an event in Mansa in Punjab, Balkaur attacked the BJP-led central government and the Punjab government as justice continues to evade the family one year after the killing took place.

"Arresting Amritpal a day before the death anniversary of Sidhu Musewala is also a conspiracy", he claimed.

Balkaur Singh said that he has complete faith in the investigative agencies but even after 11 months, "Justice is not being served".

"The Punjab government has lost the decision-making ability. It is due to the efforts of Home Minister Amit Shah that police are closing in on Amritpal Singh today. Otherwise, it wouldn't have been possible," he said.

It is reported that Amit Shah had summoned CM Bhagwat Mann Singh to New Delhi recently and told him during a meeting to take control of the law and order situation in Punjab and rein in anti-state elements.

Punjabi singer popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab on May 29, 2022.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Moosewala.

